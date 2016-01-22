Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: North Korea Detains U.S. Student; Deadly Somali Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published January 22, 2016 at 7:32 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Claims It Has U.S. Student In Custody.

-- Militants Kill At Least 17 In Attack On Somali Beachfront Restaurant.

And here are more early headlines:

Armed Militant Leader In Oregon Meets With FBI. (Seattle Times)

Five Turkish Students Injured When Explosive Thrown At School. (AP)

French Official Warns Migrants Could Break The European Union.(Telegraph)
Marine Corps Declares Dead 12 Marines Missing Off Hawaii. (KITV-TV)

Ex-Iranian Prisoner Hekmati Flies Home To Flint, Michigan. (Detroit Free Press)

Asian Stock Markets Jump; Investors Hope For Stimulus. (CNBC)

Largest Prime Number Discovered, And It's 22 Million Digits Long. (CBS)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman