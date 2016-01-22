Top Stories: North Korea Detains U.S. Student; Deadly Somali Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Claims It Has U.S. Student In Custody.

-- Militants Kill At Least 17 In Attack On Somali Beachfront Restaurant.

And here are more early headlines:

Armed Militant Leader In Oregon Meets With FBI. (Seattle Times)

Five Turkish Students Injured When Explosive Thrown At School. (AP)

French Official Warns Migrants Could Break The European Union.(Telegraph)

Marine Corps Declares Dead 12 Marines Missing Off Hawaii. (KITV-TV)

Ex-Iranian Prisoner Hekmati Flies Home To Flint, Michigan. (Detroit Free Press)

Asian Stock Markets Jump; Investors Hope For Stimulus. (CNBC)

Largest Prime Number Discovered, And It's 22 Million Digits Long. (CBS)

