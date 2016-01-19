Twitter Goes Down Early Tuesday

For more than two hours Tuesday, Twitter was largely unavailable, with users around the world unable to log in to the service. Some of those problems have now been resolved. The company hasn't provided details about what went wrong; some features were still presenting problems Tuesday morning.

Service seemed to resume in fits and starts, with users who were able to log in finding that search, direct messaging and other functions didn't work.

One area that was unavailable was the Twitter Support page, which presented a message saying "Something is technically wrong." In a tweet, the company said it was working to fix a problem.

After some of Twitter's core functions seemed to regain their footing, the hashtag #twitterdown immediately shot to the top of the list of trending topics in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.