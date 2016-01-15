Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New African Ebola Death; Indonesian Arrests In Terror Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published January 15, 2016 at 8:24 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sierra Leone Reports Ebola Death, 1 Day After Outbreak Reported Over.

-- Indonesia Makes Arrests Over Deadly Attack In Jakarta.

And here are more early headlines:

Michigan Gov. Seeks Federal Disaster Declaration In Flint Water. (Detroit News)

Nigerian President Orders New Investigation Of Kidnapping Of Schoolgirls. (AllAfrica.com)

Militants Attack Somali Troops At Army Base, Deaths Reported. (Reuters)

U.N. Security Council To Meet Over Desperate Syrian Civilians. (AP)

Burundi Women Allege Presidential Supporters Committing Rape. (Time)

Rare January Atlantic Ocean Hurricane Heads Toward Azores. (NHC)

Fewer Norovirus Cases On Cruise Ships. (U.S. News And World Report)

Children's Book Describes Happy George Washington Slaves. (Atlanta BlackStar)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman