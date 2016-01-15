Top Stories: New African Ebola Death; Indonesian Arrests In Terror Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sierra Leone Reports Ebola Death, 1 Day After Outbreak Reported Over.

-- Indonesia Makes Arrests Over Deadly Attack In Jakarta.

Michigan Gov. Seeks Federal Disaster Declaration In Flint Water. (Detroit News)

Nigerian President Orders New Investigation Of Kidnapping Of Schoolgirls. (AllAfrica.com)

Militants Attack Somali Troops At Army Base, Deaths Reported. (Reuters)

U.N. Security Council To Meet Over Desperate Syrian Civilians. (AP)

Burundi Women Allege Presidential Supporters Committing Rape. (Time)

Rare January Atlantic Ocean Hurricane Heads Toward Azores. (NHC)

Fewer Norovirus Cases On Cruise Ships. (U.S. News And World Report)

Children's Book Describes Happy George Washington Slaves. (Atlanta BlackStar)

