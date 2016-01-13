Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iran Releases Detained U.S. Sailors; FIFA Fires Valcke

By Korva Coleman
Published January 13, 2016 at 9:08 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iran Releases 10 U.S. Navy Sailors, After Detaining Them Overnight.

-- FIFA Fires Blatter Ally Jerome Valcke From Secretary General Post.

And here are more early headlines:

Michigan National Guard Helps Deliver Bottled Water In Flint. (NBC)

South Korea Fires Shots After North Korean Drone Flies By. (Bloomberg)

Explosion, Gunbattle At Pakistani Consulate In Afghanistan. (New York Times)

Deadly Blast At Polio Vaccination Center In Pakistan. (Deutsche Welle)

Belgium Discovers 3 Possible Safe Houses Used By Paris Attackers. (Reuters)

Search For MH370 Turns Up 18th Century Shipwreck. (The Australian)

Oh My: Tonight's Powerball Jackpot Is Estimated At $1.5 Billion. ()

Nobody Got To The Top Of Mt. Everest Last Year. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman