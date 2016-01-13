Top Stories: Iran Releases Detained U.S. Sailors; FIFA Fires Valcke

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iran Releases 10 U.S. Navy Sailors, After Detaining Them Overnight.

-- FIFA Fires Blatter Ally Jerome Valcke From Secretary General Post.

And here are more early headlines:

Michigan National Guard Helps Deliver Bottled Water In Flint. (NBC)

South Korea Fires Shots After North Korean Drone Flies By. (Bloomberg)

Explosion, Gunbattle At Pakistani Consulate In Afghanistan. (New York Times)

Deadly Blast At Polio Vaccination Center In Pakistan. (Deutsche Welle)

Belgium Discovers 3 Possible Safe Houses Used By Paris Attackers. (Reuters)

Search For MH370 Turns Up 18th Century Shipwreck. (The Australian)

Oh My: Tonight's Powerball Jackpot Is Estimated At $1.5 Billion. ()

Nobody Got To The Top Of Mt. Everest Last Year. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.