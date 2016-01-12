Top Stories: Deadly Turkish Blast; Upcoming Murdoch Nuptials

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Explosion In Heart Of Istanbul's Tourist Area Kills 10.

-- Rupert Murdoch And Jerry Hall Say They're Getting Married.

And here are more early headlines:

Aid Trucks Reach Starving Syrian Town. (New York Times)

Michigan Giving Out Water Testing Kits In Flint To Check For Lead. (Michigan Radio)

Detroit Mayor To Visit Schools That Teachers Claim Are Toxic. (Detroit News)

Venezuelan Court Rules New Assembly Invalid Unless 3 Members Removed. (BBC)



Report: North Korea May Have Faked Sub Missile Test Launch. (Reuters)

Armed Men Remove Fence At Federal Wildlife Refuge In Oregon. (OPB)

Canadian Released By Taliban After 5 Years In Afghanistan. (CTV)

Voters In Whitesboro, N.Y., Keep Seal That Some Call Racist. (New York Daily News)

