Top Stories: Rocker Bowie Dies; California Methane Leak

-- Rock Icon David Bowie Dead At 69.

-- LA Councilman Compares Porter Ranch Gas Leak To BP Oil Spill But On Land.

Main Chinese Stock Market Tumbles More Than 5%. (Wall Street Journal)

Guest List Released For Obama's State Of The Union Address. (New York Times)

Supreme Court Hears Case On Public Sector Union Dues. (Newsweek)

Oregon, Nevada Lawmakers Talk With Armed Occupiers In Oregon. (OPB)

Four Nations Open Talks To Set Peace Map For Afghanistan. (AP)

River Spillways Open In Louisiana To Avoid Flooding. (NOLA)

Powerball Jackpot Swells To $1.3 Billion. ()

"The Martian", "The Revenant" Win Golden Globe Awards. (L.A. Times)

