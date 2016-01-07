Top Stories: Chinese Markets Stumble Again; New York Salt Miners Stuck

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China's Stock Market Plunges Again, Stoking Troubles Worldwide.

-- Rescue Crews Work To Free 17 Miners Trapped In Salt Mine In New York.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Sends Obama Bill Repealing Affordable Care Act. (The Hill)

Obama Reiterates U.S. Commitment To Japan, South Korea After Nuke Test. (VOA)

Oregon Residents Want Armed Group To Leave. (OPB)

Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi To See Record River Flooding. (AccuWeather)

French Police Kill Man With Knife Who Rushed Station. (NBC)



Thousands Of Syrian Refugees Stranded At Jordanian Border. (BBC)

Nobody Won The Powerball! Now The Jackpot Is $675 Million. (CNN)

