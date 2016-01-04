Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Countries Cut Ties With Iran; Chinese Stock Turmoil

By Korva Coleman
Published January 4, 2016 at 8:09 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bahrain Joins Saudi Arabia, Cutting Diplomatic Ties With Iran.

-- 7 Percent Drop Forces Chinese Stock Markets To Close Early On 2016 Debut.

And here are more early headlines:

National Weather Service Continues To Warn Of Major Midwest Floods. ()

Armed Protesters Continue To Occupy Federal Building In Oregon. (OPB)

San Bernardino Center To Reopen Today After Mass Shooting. (KPCC)

GOP Presidential Candidates Lambaste Obama's Possible Action On Guns. (L.A. Times)

Afghan Police Fighting Militants In Kabul Near Indian Consulate. (AP)

Indian Troops Still Battling Militants At Indian Base Near Pakistan. (BBC)

At Least 8 Dead, Dozens Injured Following Strong India Quake. (Times Of India)

Robbery Suspect Arrested After Taking Selfie With Victim. (KNTV-TV)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
