Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Gunman In Downtown Tel Aviv Kills 2 Israelis

By Merrit Kennedy
Published January 1, 2016 at 9:34 AM EST
An Israeli policeman runs at the scene of a shooting incident in Tel Aviv, Israel on Friday.
An Israeli policeman runs at the scene of a shooting incident in Tel Aviv, Israel on Friday.

A shooter opened fire in downtown Tel Aviv on Friday, killing two Israelis and wounding others, hospital officials said.

Daniel Estrin told our Newscast unit that police are searching for the gunman. Here's more:

"Hospital officials say two Israelis died of their wounds, two are in serious condition and one is in light to moderate condition. The shooting took place at what is being described as a bar or restaurant in central Tel Aviv on a busy weekend afternoon. Israeli media are broadcasting footage of shattered windows and a pool of blood on the pavement. Police say the circumstances of the shooting are unclear — whether or not it is connected to the recent attacks by Palestinians on Israelis."

Witness Nati Shakked, owner of a bar that was hit by gunfire, told Reuters that "the assailant had waited on a bench outside before taking a machine-gun out of a bag and 'shooting in every direction.' "

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
See stories by Merrit Kennedy