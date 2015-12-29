Thieves Return Stolen Police Supplies, But Not Luxury Goods

On Christmas Eve in France, thieves who had robbed a warehouse two days earlier returned some of their loot: They left six boxes of police armbands outside a police station, a French prosecutor said.

As was first reported by the Dauphine Libere newspaper, five masked thieves committed the theft in Saint-Quentin Fallavier, near Lyon, on Dec. 22. They absconded with boxes of Louis Vuitton merchandise and six packages of armbands for the national police.

The thieves left a note at the station, translated by the Associated Press: "An unexpected windfall, luxury clothing targeted without weapons or violence. Happy holidays to all."

Still missing: the thieves and the Louis Vuitton goods.

It's not the first time purloiners have had (even a partial) change of heart. NPR reported in January about a Boy Scout troop in Montana that got $7,000 of camping gear back after thieves let the Scouts know where they could find their belongings.

