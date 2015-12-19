The Third Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And 4 Video Clips)

The third Democratic debate began with an apology from Sanders over news his staffers had improperly accessed Clinton campaign data. With the hatchet buried, a tepid debate ensued. On foreign policy, Sanders said he didn't support regime change like Clinton does. O'Malley, who tried and tried to interject, joined Sanders saying ISIS and not toppling Assad should be U.S. priority. Clinton said the U.S. could do both. Still, Clinton saved her hardest punch for Trump, the sole GOP candidate mentioned during the debate. Citing Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric, Clinton said he was "becoming ISIS's best recruiter." The must-watch moments:

WATCH: @HillaryClinton: "If the United States does not lead, there is not another leader." #DemDebate https://t.co/bopP4YXeke — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2015

That's the quickie version of what happened in the third Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Saturday night. Our friends atIt's All Politics have wall-to-wall coverage.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.