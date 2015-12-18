Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.N. Faulted In Abuse Cases; Mother Teresa May Soon Be A Saint

By Korva Coleman
Published December 18, 2015 at 11:22 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Independent Panel Says U.N. Failed To Respond To Abuse Allegations.

-- Pope Francis Will Make Mother Teresa A Saint.

-- Curiouser And Curiouser: NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Piles Of Silica On Mars.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry Attends U.N. Meeting On Ending Syrian Civil War. (AFP)

Democratic National Committee Sanctions Sanders For Infraction. (CNN)

Philippines Typhoon Kills 41 While Rebels Attack Relief Convoy. (Reuters)

U.N. Is Urging Human Rights Abuses Investigation In Burundi. (New York Times)

U.N. Estimates More Than 60 Million Refugees Worldwide In 2015. (UNHCR)

Beijing Again At Standstill Over 2nd Red Alert For Smog. (Guardian)

33,000 Pipe Organ In Atlantic City Being Restored. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
