Top Stories: Los Angeles Schools Reopen; Executions Decline In The U.S.

By Korva Coleman
Published December 16, 2015 at 10:39 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Los Angeles Schools Will Reopen After Threat Is Deemed Hoax.

-- Use Of Death Penalty Continues Its Decline In The United States.

-- Soccer Star Abby Wambach Prepares For Her Final Game.

And here are more early headlines:

Obamacare Deadline Extended By 2 Days Because Of Volume. (CNBC)

Kerry Accepts Russian Demand That Assad Stays As Syrian Leader. (AP)

Report: Turkey Accused Of Abusing Migrants, Forcing Some Back. (Amnesty International)

India's Supreme Court Issues Smog Rules, Bans Some Diesel Vehicles. (BBC)

Cuban Pro Baseball Players Who Defected Visit Home. (USA Today)

Rare Tornado Strikes Sydney, Australia. (ABC Online)

Facebook To Change Rules On Users' Legal Names. (CNET)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
