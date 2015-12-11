Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Dow, DuPont To Merge; Airlines Ban Hoverboards

By Korva Coleman
Published December 11, 2015 at 9:39 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- DuPont And Dow Agree On Terms For Huge Merger.

-- Hoverboards Put On No-Fly List, As Airlines Cite Fire Concerns.

And here are more early headlines:

Final Draft Of World Climate Agreement Expected Tomorrow. (VOA)

House To Take Up Stopgap Government Funding Bill Today. (L.A. Times)

Burundian Military Sites Attacked In Continuing Violence. (Reuters)

Rain, Flooding, Mudslides Plague Pacific Northwest. (Seattle Times)

More Rain Expected In Flooded Northern England. (AccuWeather)

North And South Korea Hold High Level Talks At Border. (AP)

Top Arkansas Court Halts Birth Certificate Order For Children Of Gay Couples. (KUAR)

New Zealand Is Picking A New National Flag. (Guardian)

