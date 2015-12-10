Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: North Korea Claims It Has An H-Bomb; 'Serial' Season 2

By Korva Coleman
Published December 10, 2015 at 8:38 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Experts Are Skeptical Of North Korea's Claim That It Has An H-Bomb.

-- Featuring Interview With Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, 'Serial' Season 2 Is (Finally) Here.

-- MLB Commissioner To Decide Whether To Reinstate Pete Rose.

-- Hey Iran, Saudi Arabia Has Some News For You.

And here are more early headlines:

Accused Baltimore Police Officer Takes Stand In Gray Case. (Baltimore Sun)

Report: Stampede In Saudi Arabia During Hajj Killed More Than 2,400. (AP)

Taliban Attack On Kandahar Airport In Afghanistan Kills About 50. (BBC)

South Korean Union Activist Surrenders To Seoul Police. (Korea Herald)

Are You A Grinch? Study Shows Grumpiness Won't Shorten Women's Lives. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman