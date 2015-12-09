Top Stories: France ID's 3rd Paris Attacker; Seoul Police Clash With Monks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- France Identifies Third Attacker In Theater Siege.



-- In Seoul, A Showdown Between Police And Buddhist Monks.

-- No Child Left Behind: An Obituary.

And here are more early headlines:

People Leave Syrian City Under Truce Between Government, Rebels. (Reuters)

Chicago Mayor To Address City Council On Police Crisis. (Chicago Tribune)

U.N. Genocide Specialist Warns Burundi Of Ethnic Conflict Risk. (AP)

Venezuelan Opposition Clinches Supermajority In Parliamentary Vote. (BBC)

Malaysia Searches For The Owner Of 3 Abandoned Jets. (Malay Mail)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.