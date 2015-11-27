Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Debris From U.S. Rocket Found Off English Coast

By Laura Wagner
Published November 27, 2015 at 10:27 AM EST
The U.K. coastguard and local boatmen recovered a piece of metal from the sea off the Isles of Scilly in Britain. The debris is likely from the U.S. rocket SpaceX Falcon 9, which blew up after takeoff in June.
The U.K. coastguard and local boatmen recovered a piece of metal from the sea off the Isles of Scilly in Britain. The debris is likely from the U.S. rocket SpaceX Falcon 9, which blew up after takeoff in June.

A rocket piece, most likely from the unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 that blew up after takeoff in June, was recovered off the Southwest coast of England near the Isles of Scilly.

The chunk of metal, measuring 32 feet by 13 feet, was towed to shore with the help of local boatmen, Reuters reports. The BBC says it was covered in barnacles and originally mistaken for a dead whale. The metal fragment bears an American flag and part of the words "Falcon 9." UK coastal area commander Martin Leslie determined it was likely part of the spacecraft that broke apart on June 28, shortly after takeoff from Cape Canaveral in Florida, more than 4,000 miles away from the Isles of Scilly.

As we reported at the time, the rocket was carrying supplies bound for the International Space Station when it blew up.

"Pieces could be seen raining down on the Atlantic Ocean over the rocket's intended trajectory. More than 5,200 pounds of cargo, including the first docking port designed for NASA's next-generation crew capsule, were aboard."

Pete Hicks, one of the boatmen who helped recover the chuck of metal, tweeted: "Towed in and beached a piece of flotsam earlier. Thoughts were could be aviation parts ..didnt imagine space race."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Laura Wagner
See stories by Laura Wagner