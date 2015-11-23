Bringing The World Home To You

'We Haz Kittens!' And 4 Other Tweets From #BrusselsLockdown

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 23, 2015 at 11:40 AM EST

As authorities conducted antiterrorism raids across Belgium, they asked residents not to tweet any information about their movements.

As we've reported, this is a serious situation in Belgium: Brussels has been essentially shut down and police have detained 21 people. Still, the Internet being the Internet, residents of Brussels — and the world — responded to the plea with pictures of cats.

Here are five tweets we found amusing from the #BrusselsLockdown hashtag:

The country's federal police also responded with humor. They tweeted a picture of some cat chow with this message: "For the cats who helped us last night, help yourselves!"

