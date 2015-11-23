Explosive Belt Found In Paris Contained The Same Materials Used In Deadly Attacks

An explosive belt was found on the southern outskirts of Paris, and is said to contain the same metal bolts and explosives as the belts worn by suicide bombers in the deadly Paris attacks on Nov. 13.

NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports that analysts say the belt, which was found in a trash bin, could belong to the missing alleged eighth attacker, Salah Abdeslam. She adds:

"Abdeslam's cell phone was localized for the last time on the night of the attacks in the same area of Paris, and now there is a manhunt going on for the 26-year-old who is thought to be in the Brussels region. Abdeslam's brother told investigators that his sibling could not go through with the act and has urged his brother to turn himself in."

Abdeslam was stopped by police in northern France after the attacks but was allowed to continue on to Belgium.

