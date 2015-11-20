Top Stories: Hotel Attacked In Mali; Pollard Released From Prison

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Radisson Hotel In Mali Attacked: Gunmen Take At Least 153 Hostages.

-- U.S. Releases Convicted Spy Jonathan Pollard After 30-Year Prison Term.

-- Third Body Found In Wednesday's Paris-Area Raid.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korea Accepts North Korea's Offer Of New Talks. (CNN)

One New Case Of Ebola Reported In Liberia. (AP)

Tens Of Thousands Still Lack Power After Washington State Storm. (AP)

Suu Kyi Opens Post-Election Transition Talks In Myanmar. (Guardian)



Portraits Of Black Harvard Law Professors Defaced.(Harvard Crimson)

Latin Grammy Winners Include LaFourcade And Guerra. (Billboard)

New Zealand Takes First Vote On New Flag Design. (Radio New Zealand)

