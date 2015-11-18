Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Paris Police Raid Ends; Jindal Drops Presidential Bid

By Korva Coleman
Published November 18, 2015 at 8:20 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Live Blog: Siege In Paris Ends, With At Least Two Dead, Seven Suspects Arrested.

-- Jindal Ends Presidential Campaign: 'This Is Not My Time'.

And here are more early headlines:

Minnesota Officials Decline To Release Videos Involving Fatal Police Shooting. (Pioneer-Press)

Blizzard Warnings, Possible Tornadoes In Plains, Southern States. ()

Hate Crimes Against Muslims Increase In U.S. (Newsweek)

Four Killed By Wildfires In Western Australia. (ABC Online)

Ferguson, Missouri Chooses New City Manager. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

U.N. Denies Reports Secretary General Ban Will Visit North Korea. (U.N.)

Court Suspends Hawaii Telescope On Disputed Land. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
