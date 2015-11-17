WATCH: A French Father Tries To Explain The Attacks To His Young Son

Sometimes as a parent, it's hard to explain a cruel world to our children.

And sometimes, we see examples of a parent doing it exceptionally well despite some very tough circumstances.

Le Petit Journal, a show on the Canal+ network, captured a moment like that at the makeshift memorial in front of the Bataclan Theater in Paris, where dozens were killed during a terrorist attack on Friday.

There's not much more to say, other than watch:

