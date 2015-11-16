Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Paris Attack Planners Identified; Obama On ISIS

By Korva Coleman
Published November 16, 2015 at 11:13 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Paris Attacks Live Updates: French Authorities Identify Key Players.

-- Obama Defends U.S. Strategy Against ISIS.

And here are more early headlines:

Alabama Gov. Will Refuse Syrian Refugees. (AL.com)

Louisiana Gov. Wants Information On Incoming Syrian Refugees. (NOLA.com)

Michigan Gov. Doesn't Want Syrian Refugees. (Detroit Free Press)

2 Mass Graves Found In Iraqi Area Liberated From ISIS. (Los Angeles Times)

Report: U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon May Visit North Korea. (Yonhap)

FBI Says Weapons Stolen From Mass. Army Reserve Depot. (CBS)

Broncos' Manning Sets Passing Record, Then Benched After Interceptions. (Washington Post)

How To See The Leonids Meteor Shower This Week. (AccuWeather)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
