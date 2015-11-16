Portraits Of More Victims In Paris Attacks Emerge

France is in its second of thee national days of mourning following coordinated terrorist attacks on Friday that left 129 people dead. Not all of the victims have been identified, but yesterday we reported on some of them.

Here are portraits of five other victims:

— Hugo Sarrade was one of the 89 people killed at the Bataclan concert hall during a show by the group "Eagles of Death Metal." He studied at a university in Montpellier and was visiting his father in Paris for the weekend.

"Hugo played the guitar and loved rock music. He was loving and full of kindness, and so open to other cultures and ways of life," his father Stephane said, according the BBC.

— Asta Diakite died in one of the shootings. She was the cousin of French soccer player Lassana Diarra, who was playing in France's soccer game against Germany at the national stadium on Friday night, the scene of one of the attacks.

Diarra, who has played for Chelsea and Arsenal, tweeted: "My cousin, Asta Diakite, was among the victims of one of the shootings, along with hundreds of other innocent French people. She was like a big sister to me."

— Valeria Solesin was a 28-year-old PhD student from Venice, Italy studying demographics at the Sorbonne University. She died at the entrance to Bataclan, shot as she was trying to enter, according to Reuters.

"This sort of thing usually happens to other people," her father, Alberto Solesin, told Italy's SkyTG24. "She had a scholarship and she would have finished her degree next year."

— Cedric Mauduit was a local council official from Calvados in Normandy. He was with five friends at the Bataclan, where he was killed. A fellow government employee wrote in a statement that the sadness was immense and that anyone who was fortunate enough to work with Cedric could appreciate his skills and human qualities.

— Lola Salines was also killed at the Bataclan during the attack. After using Twitter to try to find his daughter, Lola's father, Georges Salines, confirmed her death on the social media platform, saying "I just confirmed the death of Lola. Thanks to everyone who helped us today."

