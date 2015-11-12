Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kurdish Offensive Against ISIS; Student Protest In Ithaca

By Korva Coleman
Published November 12, 2015 at 10:38 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kurdish Forces In Iraq Begin Offensive Against Islamic State In Sinjar.

-- After Student Protests, Ithaca Faculty Will Hold Confidence Vote On President.

And here are more early headlines:

President Obama To Award Medal Of Honor To Army Captain. (AP)

Heavy Snow Falls In Rockies As Storm Moves East. (Lincoln Courier)

E.U., African Officials Discuss Migrants As New Deaths Reported. (BBC)

Sweden To Impose Border Checks For Migrants. (Telegraph)

Myanmar Junta Congratulates Opposition In Election. (New York Times)

FIFA Announces 5 Candidates For Presidential Election. (ABC Online)

Rare Blue Diamond Fetches $48.8 Million At Sotheby's Auction. (Forbes)

