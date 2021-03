Top Stories: Immigration Ruling Against Obama; Russia Doping Charges

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Appeals Court Deals Blow To Obama's Immigration Plan.

-- World Sports Agency Pulls Certification Of Russia's Doping Lab.

And here are more early headlines:

FAQs About Tonight's Republican Presidential Debates. (USA Today)

Hawaii Officials Say 27 Cases Of Dengue Fever Reported. (KHON-TV)

Burundi Rejects Warnings Of Potential Genocide Risk. (AP)

Brazilian Cities Cut Off Water After Mine Spill Hundreds Of Miles Upstream. (Reuters)

E.U. Warns Of "Catastrophe" For Migrants In Colder Weather. (AP)

Montreal May Proceed With Controversial Sewage Release. (CBC)

Tests Find No E-Coli From Chipotle Food Samples. (Seattle Times)

Modigliani Painting Fetches $170.4 Million, One Of The Priciest Ever. (Wall Street Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.