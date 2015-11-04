Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Of Spencer Stone, Paris Train Hero

Police in California arrested James Tran, 28, on Wednesday in the stabbing of Spencer Stone, 23, who was one of three Americans to help thwart a terrorist attack on a Paris bound train this summer.

Stone, who recently was promoted to Air Force Staff Sergeant, was stabbed early in the morning of Thursday, Oct. 8, and suffered multiple stab wounds to the upper body, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Tran is charged with attempted murder.

According to the Associated Press, Stone's mother, Joyce Eskel, said the family was relieved and grateful to learn of the arrest.

The AP adds, "Eskel says her son's injuries were worse than initially reported by doctors. He was knifed four times, not three as doctors said. She says doctors opened her son's chest to repair lacerations to his heart and liver and a collapsed lung."

Authorities have said the attack was not related to the train incident.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.