NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Royals Take Game 2 In World Series; Shell Reports Huge Loss

By Korva Coleman
Published October 29, 2015 at 7:38 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shell Reports $7.4 Billion Loss, Blaming Low Oil And Gas Prices.

-- Cueto's Complete Domination: World Series Game 2 In Numbers And Images.

-- One-Child No More: China Ends Decades Old Restriction.

And here are more early headlines:

Ryan About To Become House Speaker. (New York Times)

New International Talks On Syria Will Include Iran. (BBC)

China, U.S. To Talk About Navigation In South China Sea. (Reuters)

Congress Gives Railroads 3 More Years To Install Safety Devices. (Chicago Tribune)

South Korean Ferry Operator Jailed For 7 Years Over Disaster. (Guardian)

Greece Saves Dozens Of Migrants From Capsized Boat. (New York Times)

Report: Australia Accused Of Paying Smugglers To Take Migrants Elsewhere. (Amnesty International)

U.S. Marshals Searching For Armed Kentucky Suspect In Tennessee. (CBS)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman