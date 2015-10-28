The Third GOP Debate In 100 Words (And 3 Video Clips)

The third GOP debate was a heavyweight match but with quick footwork and well-orchestrated jabs that were responded to with masterful cross-counters. The surprise? Trump wasn't the only one punching. Bush went after Rubio for missing Senate votes. Kasich said Trump's platform was "fantasy." In a recurring theme, Cruz attacked the media and the CNBC moderator. Carson, who's been rising in the polls, stayed above the fray. The candidates also staked out real positions: Cruz vowed to eliminate the IRS. Trump called gun-free zones "a catastrophe." Carson proposed a cut to all government subsidies. Here are the three must-watch bouts:

Jeb Bush to Marco Rubio: "You should be showing up to work ... or just resign, and let someone else take the job." https://t.co/BcfVUI9N9B — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 29, 2015

That's the quickie version of what happened in the third Republican presidential debate of the 2016 race Wednesday night. Our friends atIt's All Politics have wall-to-wall coverage.

