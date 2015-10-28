Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Cueto's Complete Domination: World Series Game 2 In Numbers And Images

By Christopher Dean Hopkins
Published October 28, 2015 at 11:33 PM EDT
Johnny Cueto of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch in the third inning Wednesday night against the New York Mets in Game Two of the 2015 World Series in Kansas City.
7-1

Final score in Game 2 as the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets, taking a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

9, 5

Number of innings pitched and base runners allowed by winning pitcher Johnny Cueto on Wednesday night. In his disastrous prior outing in the American League Championship Series, he gave up eight runs in two innings.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris tosses confetti from his pickup truck during a parade celebrating the team's 1991 World Series championship.
Bill Waugh / AP
/
1991

The last time an American League starter pitched a complete game in the World Series, which Jack Morris of the Minnesota Twins did it.

4, 0

Innings pitched by the Mets and Royals bullpens, which each had to go a long 8 innings in Game 1. Mets relievers gave up three runs in the eighth inning.

135

Number of minutes shorter Game 2 was than Game 1.

Alcides Escobar of the Royals scores a run on a two-run RBI single hit by Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning of Game Two of the World Series.
Doug Pensinger / Getty Images
/
4

Total runs-batted-in in the series by Royals first-baseman Eric Hosmer, who knocked in the winning runs in both World Series games. He has 27 RBIs in 28 total career post-season games.

3

Number of runs the Royals batted in with two outs.

0

Hits for Mets post-season star Daniel Murphy. He did walk twice.

83

Percentage teams with 2-0 leads in seven-game MLB series that win those series, according to ESPN.

10/30

The series resumes Friday at 8:07 p.m. ET in New York, broadcast on Fox.

Miami Marlins fan Laurence Leavy (rear right) is shown wearing a bright orange Marlins jersey during a 2014 World Series game in Kansas City. Leavy's orange Marlins jersey made him easy to spot amid a sea of Kansas City Royals blue. He said that a Royals official approached him offering to move him to the team owner's suite, but that he declined.
Charlie Riedel / AP
/
1

Fan in a bright orange jacket directly behind home plate for the second-straight game. Get to know Laurence Leavy, aka Marlins Man.

Corrected: October 30, 2015 at 12:00 AM EDT
An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the date of the photo featuring "Marlins Man." It was shot during the 2014 World Series.

