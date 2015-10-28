Cueto's Complete Domination: World Series Game 2 In Numbers And Images

7-1

Final score in Game 2 as the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets, taking a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

9, 5

Number of innings pitched and base runners allowed by winning pitcher Johnny Cueto on Wednesday night. In his disastrous prior outing in the American League Championship Series, he gave up eight runs in two innings.

Bill Waugh / AP / Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris tosses confetti from his pickup truck during a parade celebrating the team's 1991 World Series championship.

1991

The last time an American League starter pitched a complete game in the World Series, which Jack Morris of the Minnesota Twins did it.

4, 0

Innings pitched by the Mets and Royals bullpens, which each had to go a long 8 innings in Game 1. Mets relievers gave up three runs in the eighth inning.

135

Number of minutes shorter Game 2 was than Game 1.

Doug Pensinger / Getty Images / Alcides Escobar of the Royals scores a run on a two-run RBI single hit by Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning of Game Two of the World Series.

4

Total runs-batted-in in the series by Royals first-baseman Eric Hosmer, who knocked in the winning runs in both World Series games. He has 27 RBIs in 28 total career post-season games.

3

Number of runs the Royals batted in with two outs.

0

Hits for Mets post-season star Daniel Murphy. He did walk twice.

83

Percentage teams with 2-0 leads in seven-game MLB series that win those series, according to ESPN.

10/30

The series resumes Friday at 8:07 p.m. ET in New York, broadcast on Fox.

Charlie Riedel / AP / Miami Marlins fan Laurence Leavy (rear right) is shown wearing a bright orange Marlins jersey during a 2014 World Series game in Kansas City. Leavy's orange Marlins jersey made him easy to spot amid a sea of Kansas City Royals blue. He said that a Royals official approached him offering to move him to the team owner's suite, but that he declined.

1

Fan in a bright orange jacket directly behind home plate for the second-straight game. Get to know Laurence Leavy, aka Marlins Man.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.