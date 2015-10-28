Cueto's Complete Domination: World Series Game 2 In Numbers And Images
7-1
Final score in Game 2 as the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets, taking a 2-0 lead in the World Series.
9, 5
Number of innings pitched and base runners allowed by winning pitcher Johnny Cueto on Wednesday night. In his disastrous prior outing in the American League Championship Series, he gave up eight runs in two innings.
1991
The last time an American League starter pitched a complete game in the World Series, which Jack Morris of the Minnesota Twins did it.
4, 0
Innings pitched by the Mets and Royals bullpens, which each had to go a long 8 innings in Game 1. Mets relievers gave up three runs in the eighth inning.
135
Number of minutes shorter Game 2 was than Game 1.
4
Total runs-batted-in in the series by Royals first-baseman Eric Hosmer, who knocked in the winning runs in both World Series games. He has 27 RBIs in 28 total career post-season games.
3
Number of runs the Royals batted in with two outs.
0
Hits for Mets post-season star Daniel Murphy. He did walk twice.
83
Percentage teams with 2-0 leads in seven-game MLB series that win those series, according to ESPN.
10/30
The series resumes Friday at 8:07 p.m. ET in New York, broadcast on Fox.
1
Fan in a bright orange jacket directly behind home plate for the second-straight game. Get to know Laurence Leavy, aka Marlins Man.
