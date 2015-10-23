Top Stories: Monster Hurricane Off Mexico; Deadly French Bus Crash
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- With 200-MPH Winds, Hurricane Patricia Closes In On Mexico.
-- Clinton Endures an 11-Hour Grilling Before Benghazi Committee.
-- Finding Signs Of Unity, Paul Ryan Officially Enters House Speaker Race.
-- 42 People Die After Bus Crashes In Southwest France.
And here are more early headlines:
Torrential Rain Hitting Texas, Flash Flooding Possible. ()
Obama Vetoes Defense Bill Over Agency Spending Limits. (The Hill)
1 Killed, 2 Wounded At Tennessee State University Shooting. (The Tennessean)
Kerry, Lavrov To Discuss Syrian War In Vienna. (VOA)
Dozens Killed In French Bus Accident. (Guardian)
Texas Demands Private Patient Files From Planned Parenthood Clinics. (Washington Post)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.