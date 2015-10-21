Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Assad Meets Putin; Military Jet Crash Reported

By Korva Coleman
Published October 21, 2015 at 7:46 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Lawmakers Seek Federal 'Oversight' Of Workers' Comp As States Limit Benefits.

-- Syria's Assad Visits Moscow To Discuss Military Plans With Putin.

-- U.S. Fighter Jet Reportedly Crashes Near Air Base In England.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Visit West Virginia, Discuss Plan To Fight Drug Abuse. (Time)

Amnesty International Fears For Rohingya Muslims Missing At Sea. (VOA)

Slovenia Asks For E.U. Help To Deal With Thousands Of Migrants. (AFP)

Mexico To Restart Investigation Into Fate Of 43 Missing Students. (BBC)

Tropical Storm Patricia Forms Off Mexico's Pacific Coast. ()

Top U.S. Navy Officials Visit China's Aircraft Carrier To Smooth Ties. (Reuters)

Singapore Church Leaders Convicted In Pop Music Fraud Scheme. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Why Vultures Can Eat Rotting Carcasses And Not Get Sick. (Phys.org)

