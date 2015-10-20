Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Tracy Morgan Announces 2016 Comedy Tour

By Brakkton Booker
Published October 20, 2015 at 11:34 AM EDT

Fresh off his celebrated comeback to comedy as guest host of Saturday Night Liveover the weekend, comedian Tracy Morgan announced he's hitting the road on a stand-up tour.

The tour, first reported by the Associated Press, is being called "Tracy Morgan: Picking Up the Pieces."

The comedian also announced the tour on Twitter.

The first show kicks off on Feb. 5 in Hammond, Ind. with the last stop being in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. in May. Other stops include Kahului, HI, Las Vegas, Nev. and Washington, DC, with more dates to be added, according to the announcement.

As the Two Way reported Sunday, Morgan made his first extended television appearance on Saturday since suffering near-fatal injuries in a deadly car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike last year.

In his return to SNLwhere he was a cast member from 1996-2006, he brought back two of his reoccurring characters: Brian Fellow, an animal expert, and Astronaut Jones.

During his opening monologue, Morgan made light of the accident, saying that people were curious if he regained full mental sharpness following the crash.

"People were wondering, 'Can he speak? Does he have 100-percent mental capacity?' But the truth is I never did. I may even be a few [IQ ] points higher now."

Prior to his return to the SNLstage, Morgan tweeted out a photo of him doing stand-up in New York earlier this month.

Brakkton Booker
Brakkton Booker is a National Desk reporter based in Washington, DC.
