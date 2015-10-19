Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: The GOP Courts Religious Voters; Protecting Your 401(k)

By Korva Coleman
Published October 19, 2015 at 9:43 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Is Wall Street Eating Your 401(k) Nest Egg?

-- GOP Event Underscores That Religious Voters Aren't Forgotten.

And here are more early headlines:

5 Church Fires In Less Than 2 Weeks In St. Louis Area. (NBC)

At Least 2 Dead, Heavy Flooding In Philippines Typhoon. (BBC)

Nobody's Voting In Egyptian Parliamentary Elections. (New York Times)

Canada Holds National Elections Today. (BBC)

Reunions Set This Week For North, South Korean Families. (Korea Times)

Thousands Sickened With Dengue Fever In New Delhi. (NDTV)

Teams Still Scraping Mud Off Closed California Highway. (Los Angeles Times)

VIDEO: Jilted Bride's Family Serves Reception Meal To Homeless. (KCRA)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
