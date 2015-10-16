Turkey Says It Has Shot Down A Drone That Crossed Into Its Airspace

The Turkish military says it has shot down a drone that crossed into its airspace from Syria.

NPR's Peter Kenyon reports that Turkey did not say what country owns the drone. He filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"The Turkish military says its planes picked up the aircraft as it crossed nearly two miles into Turkish airspace. It says the unpiloted drone received three warnings and then was shot down.

"Tensions along the border have been high since Russia began an aggressive air campaign in northern Syria. After two incidents involving Russian aircraft, Ankara warned that any violation would be dealt with decisively.

"Turkey has not identified the nationality of the downed aircraft. Shortly after the military announcement, the Russian military said all of its drones in Syria were 'operating as planned,' according to the RIA Novosti news agency."

