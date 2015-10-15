Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Some U.S. Troops To Stay In Afghanistan; Baltimore Protest

By Korva Coleman
Published October 15, 2015 at 7:37 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Will Keep More Troops In Afghanistan Than Planned.

-- Breaking Up City Hall Sit-In, Baltimore Police Arrest 12 Demonstrators.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Will Send Some Troops To Cameroon To Monitor Islamist Groups. (VOA)

Studies Suggest Ebola May Linger In Semen. (NBC)

Kentucky Gov. Told To Review Altered Marriage Licenses From Kentucky Clerk. (AP)

Utah To Argue It Can Cut Planned Parenthood Funding. (Deseret News)

Myanmar Signs Truce With 8 Rebel Groups, Others Refuse. (AFP)

Kansas City Royals Advance To Baseball's ALCS. (Bleacher Report)

Bear Killed In Russia's Far East After Walking Into Mall. (ABC Online)

