Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

The First Democratic Presidential Debate In 100 Words (And A Video)

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 13, 2015 at 11:11 PM EDT
Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speak during the CNN Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday.
Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speak during the CNN Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday.

If you missed the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Tuesday evening, our friends at It's All Politics have wall-to-wall coverage. If you want a quickie, here's a 100-word recap — and video clip — of what happened:

Bernie Sanders foreshadowed a subdued debate without attacks. But he and Hillary Clinton had many clashes. When Clinton attacked him for voting against the Brady Bill, Sanders shouted, "All the shouting in the world is not going to ... keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have those guns." They disagreed on Clinton's support of a no-fly zone in Syria and Sanders' support for legalizing pot. Sanders declined to score points, backing Clinton over the email issue. Martin O'Malley wedged himself into the debate; Lincoln Chafee and Jim Webb did little to stand out. The must-watch moment:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta