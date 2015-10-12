Governor, Large Crowds Cheer Students Returning To Oregon College

Classes resumed at Umpqua Community College this morning, and as students made their way to school buildings, they were greeted by Gov. Kate Brown and hundreds of well-wishers. Classes at the Roseburg, Ore., campus had been suspended since the Oct. 1 shooting that left nine victims dead.

The attack came on the first week of classes at Umpqua; this past weekend, families and loved ones held memorial services and funerals for many of the victims of the shooting.

From Jefferson Public Radio, Liam Moriarty reports for our Newscast unit:

"Hundreds of Roseburg residents lined the road to the college, waving American flags and signs offering encouragement and support. Gov. Brown and college President Rita Cavin spoke with students as they headed to class. Standing before a fountain on campus, Brown noted the community was rallying to help.

" 'This is a very strong and resilient community,' Brown said, 'and they will provide the support that these students need to move forward and begin the healing process.'

"Grief counselors are offering services to students and staff. President Cavin said some students told her they were staying away from campus until the media presence diminishes."

Kathleen Flynn, the minister of the Unity of Roseburg church, tells local newspaper The Register-Guard that the town isn't finished talking about the attack, as its residents cope with their losses.

"Ever since this happened, one of the biggest concerns I've heard is, 'I feel grief. Am I entitled? I'm not directly connected,' " Flynn told her congregation Sunday. "How can we not be connected? This is our community."

