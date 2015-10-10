More Rain Is Forecast, As South Carolina Recovers From Floods

After a few days of dry conditions, rain is once again in the forecast for South Carolina.

Torrential rains — in some parts, 20 inches in two days — have caused historic flooding in the state, which is still recovering. Parts of I-95, for example, are still closed.

Weather.com reports that the good news is that the new storms aren't forecast to drop torrential rains:

"The main concern is locally heavy rain falling on already saturated, or in some cases flooded, soil will simply runoff, leading to renewed areas of flash flooding along smaller creeks and in urban areas where drainage systems won't be able to handle any additional rainfall.

"For areas still in flood from last week's event, additional rain this weekend will slow the fall, or in some cases, add a small amount to the rise, of swollen rivers.

"Rainfall amounts should average between 1-2 inches in most of the flood-ravaged areas. However, a few locations could see locally higher amounts, particularly where any more robust thunderstorms fire and temporarily stall."

In another bit of good news, ABC News reports that in one hard-hit county authorities said the worst may be over. The network reports:

"Georgetown County Administrator Sel Hemingway said Friday afternoon that the Waccamaw River has crested and the Black River is near its crest. Both rivers saw more than a foot of rain this past weekend. They empty into the Winyah Bay and the Atlantic in Georgetown.

"Hemingway says the rivers should begin to slowly fall, but could stay above flood stage for more than a week.

"Hemingway says the county's major roads, like U.S. Highways 17 and 701, are open. Authorities say they rescued about 100 people over the past two days, most of them from homes that were isolated by floodwaters."

