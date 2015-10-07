Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

WATCH: 'Mighty Mites' Team Stops Playing Football To Do The 'Whip,' 'Nae Nae'

By Brakkton Booker
Published October 7, 2015 at 1:39 PM EDT

Sometimes when a funky beat drops, you can't help but break out in dance.

That's what happened when many of the kids on the Mighty Mites football team from Milford, Mass., were scrimmaging during halftime of a varsity football game, according to The Washington Post.

Silento's hit song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" came over the PA system as offensive and defensive players lined up for a play. While some of the kids, ages 7-9, held their pre-snap positions, others couldn't help themselves and just let the rhythm take over.

A few astute players continued to play on and ran a toss sweep to the left side for a touchdown.

For those of still wanting to learn how to do the Nae Nae, you'll find the official video below.

