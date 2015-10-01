Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Afghan Troops In Kunduz; Hurricane Joaquin

By Korva Coleman
Published October 1, 2015 at 9:37 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Afghan Force Says It Has Retaken Kunduz From Taliban.

-- Joaquin Lashes Bahamas, Could Have Eastern U.S. In Crosshairs.

-- Syrian Opposition Says Russian Airstrikes Aren't Targeting ISIS.

And here are more early headlines:

A New Blast Shakes Chinese City, A Day After Package Bombs Go Off. (AFP)

It's Now Legal To Buy Recreational Pot In Oregon. (The Oregonian)

If Elected, Trump Vows To Repatriate All Syrian Refugees In U.S. (NBC)

Trial Opening For Former Coal Company Executive In Accident Lawsuit. (West Virgina Metro News)

Report: Fertilizer Company To Settle Huge Waste Lawsuit For $2 Billion. (AP)

A Single Ticket Matched The Winning $310 Million Powerball. (Chicago Tribune)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
