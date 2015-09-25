Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Hajj Stampede; The Pope's Little Fiat

By Korva Coleman
Published September 25, 2015 at 8:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Saudi Arabia Faces Criticism Over Hajj Stampede That Killed 700.

-- The Pope, His Black Fiat, And The Symbolism Behind It.

And here are more early stories:

Fed Chief Yellen Briefly Gets Medical Attention At Massachusetts Speech. (Reuters)

Ukrainian Rebels Force Out Relief Agencies. (BBC)

Singapore Slows As Pollution Reaches Crisis Point. (CNBC)

Georgia Inmates Allegedly Ran Crime Rings From Prison. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Equipment Maker Caterpillar To Lay Off 10,000 Workers. (Chicago Tribune)

No Injuries But Heavy Damage Reported In Suspected South Carolina Tornado. (AccuWeather)

No Snakes - An Escaped Baboon Tarantula Grounds Plane. (Baltimore Sun)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
