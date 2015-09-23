Top Stories: China's President In U.S.; Yogi Berra Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Baseball Legend Yogi Berra Dies At 90.

-- In U.S. Visit, China's President Talks Hemingway And Rum.

-- Egyptian Leader Pardons Al Jazeera Journalist In Long-Running Case.

And here are more early headlines:

Traffic Cut Off Between Croatia, Serbia Over Migrants' Movements. (Reuters)

Volkswagen Facing New Emission Probes, Including By New York State. (New York Times)

Burkina Faso Coup Leaders Reportedly Sign Truce. (BBC)

Los Angeles To Call For Emergency Plan, Funding For Homeless. (AP)

VIDEO: Kosovo Lawmakers Throw Eggs At Prime Minister. (ABC Online)

New Scottish Thesaurus Lists 421 Words For Snow. (Guardian)

