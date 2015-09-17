Snooty And Lethal, A Blonde Brawler Returns To 'Street Fighter' Game

After an absence of 17 years, Karin Kanzuki, the Goldilocks lookalike who became an unlikely hit in the long-running Street Fighter video game series in the late '90s, is returning to the game.

The news is being welcomed by fans, many of whom had been asking for Karin to come back; Street Fighter 5 maker Capcom says Karin ranked No. 7 on a recent popularity poll.

Known for laughing dismissively after knocking huge opponents to the ground, Karin's return was announced at the Tokyo Game Show. In a new trailer that shows her in action, she tells another fighter, "I'll show you the divide in our class."

A fan commented on that video, "My body can't take what my eyes just saw.........OMG!!!" — while another wrote, "TAKE MY MONEY ALREADY."

Karin's appearance has been updated for the game's upcoming release — mainly to cover a bit more skin. While elements of the schoolgirl uniform she once wore are still visible, she now wears a long-sleeve martial coat and leggings, looking a bit like a buccaneer who's discovered CrossFit.

Perhaps that's the intention. Here's the character's backstory, from Capcom:

"Karin is the young heiress to the Kanzuki Zaibatsu, a global financial conglomerate that possesses vast wealth and resources. Her regal and pampered upbringing is what led to her high-maintenance attitude and razor-sharp wit. But behind her flowing golden locks lies a true martial artist obsessed with upholding her family motto, 'In all things be victorious!' Karin is well versed in numerous martial arts, which she and her family combined to create a unique 'Kanzuki style' of fighting."

The new Street Fighter 5will hit stores next spring, for PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows systems.

