NPR Blogs

'Computer Issue' Grounds American Airlines Flights

By Scott Neuman
Published September 17, 2015 at 1:42 PM EDT
American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac last month at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
Updated at 2:30 p.m. ET

This tweet from American Airlines:

Our original post is here:

American Airlines flights have been temporarily grounded across the country because of an apparent glitch in one of the carrier's computer systems.

CNBC first reported the delays.

Numerous customers tweeted complaints about delays and the airline responded:

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that computer issues were causing delays.

A spokesman for American Airlines said the carrier was working to fix the issue.

The problem follows similar computer problems at airlines in recent years.

Last month, airlines experienced delays due to technical issues at Washington's Reagan National Airport. And, in July, a network router problem grounded United Airlines flights for more than an hour.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
