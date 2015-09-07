Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Migrants In The E.U.; Kentucky Clerk Still Jailed

By Korva Coleman
Published September 7, 2015 at 10:19 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Germany, France Announce Plans To Welcome Thousands Of Migrants.

-- Jailed Kentucky County Clerk Appeals Contempt Ruling.

And here are more early headlines:

North, South Korea Hold Talks On Possible Family Reunions. (VOA)

Runoff Expected In Guatemalan Presidential Election, Comedian Leads In Votes. (Wall Street Journal)

Palestinian Mother Dies From Arson Attack That Killed Husband, Child. (CNN)

Cucumbers Recalled After Dozens Fall Ill In 27 States With Salmonella. (UPI)

Indianapolis Zoo Cheetah Briefly Escapes Its Exhibit. (IndyStar)

