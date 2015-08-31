Top Stories: E.U. On Migrants; Some Things From The VMA

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- EU Ministers Call Emergency Meeting To Discuss Migrant Crisis.

-- Kanye Is Running For President And One Other Must-Watch VMA Moment.



And here are more early headlines:

ISIS Militants Destroy Another Temple In Palmyra. (Guardian)

Thailand Seeks 2 New Suspects In Bombing. (Australian News)

Self-Help Advocate, Wayne Dyer, Dies. (USA Today)

European Union Calls For Special Meeting On Migrants. (Wall Street Journal)

Hurricane Fred In Atlantic, Hurricanes Ignacio, Jimena In Pacific. ()

Memorial Held In Washington For 3 Firefighters Killed In Wildfire. (KIRO-TV)

Closing Arguments In Kansas Murder Trial Of White Supremacist. (AP)

Legionnaire's Disease Found In Several California Prisoners. (Los Angeles Times)

Cubs Pitcher Arrieta Throws MLB's 6th No-Hitter Of The Season. (CBSSports)

