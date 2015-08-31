Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: E.U. On Migrants; Some Things From The VMA

By Korva Coleman
Published August 31, 2015 at 8:07 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- EU Ministers Call Emergency Meeting To Discuss Migrant Crisis.

-- Kanye Is Running For President And One Other Must-Watch VMA Moment.

And here are more early headlines:

ISIS Militants Destroy Another Temple In Palmyra. (Guardian)

Thailand Seeks 2 New Suspects In Bombing. (Australian News)

Self-Help Advocate, Wayne Dyer, Dies. (USA Today)

European Union Calls For Special Meeting On Migrants. (Wall Street Journal)

Hurricane Fred In Atlantic, Hurricanes Ignacio, Jimena In Pacific. ()

Memorial Held In Washington For 3 Firefighters Killed In Wildfire. (KIRO-TV)

Closing Arguments In Kansas Murder Trial Of White Supremacist. (AP)

Legionnaire's Disease Found In Several California Prisoners. (Los Angeles Times)

Cubs Pitcher Arrieta Throws MLB's 6th No-Hitter Of The Season. (CBSSports)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman