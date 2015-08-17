Top Stories: Missing Indonesian Plane; Red Cross Sought End To Inquiry

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Indonesian Authorities Spot Wreckage Thought To Be Of Missing Plane.

-- In Private Letter, Red Cross Tries To End Government Inquiry.



A Bomb Goes Off In Thailand's Capital, Killing Several. (BBC)

Wildfires Threaten Homes In Several Western States. (CNN)

Brazilians Protest In Many Cities, Demanding President's Impeachment. (Washington Post)

FAA Blames Software Glitch For Saturday Flight Delays. (Wall Street Journal)

African Union Warns Of Looming Deterioration In Burundi. (AP)

Five Dead After 2 Planes Collide In San Diego. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Army Parachutist Dies After Accident At Chicago Air Show. (Chicago Tribune)

Chevy Camaro Of Papa John Founder Is Stolen In Detroit. (WXYZ-TV)

Weird Deep Sea Creature Nicknamed "Spaghetti Monster". (Live Science)

