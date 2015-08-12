Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Former President Jimmy Carter Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

By Sam Sanders,
Sam Sanders
Published August 12, 2015 at 4:59 PM EDT
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at a press conference in Jerusalem on May 2. Carter announced Wednesday that he has cancer.
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at a press conference in Jerusalem on May 2. Carter announced Wednesday that he has cancer.

Jimmy Carter revealed Wednesday that he has cancer. Carter, 90 released a short statement with the news:

"Recent liver surgery revealed that I have cancer that now is in other parts of my body. I will be rearranging my schedule as necessary so I can undergo treatment by physicians at Emory Healthcare. A more complete public statement will be made when facts are known, possibly next week."

President Obama issued this statement on the former president's illness:

"Michelle and I send our best wishes to President Carter for a fast and full recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rosalynn and the entire Carter family as they face this challenge with the same grace and determination that they have shown so many times before. Jimmy, you're as resilient as they come, and along with the rest of America, we are rooting for you."

The Associated Press reports that earlier this month Carter announced he had an elective surgery "to remove a small mass from his liver." A spokeswoman for Carter said that the prognosis after that procedure was for a full recovery.

Carter, son of a peanut farmer, served as the 39th president of the United States, from 1977 to 1981. After his time in office, he founded the Carter Center and became an advocate for international peace, democracy and human rights.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Sam Sanders
Sam worked at Vermont Public Radio from October 1978 to September 2017 in various capacities – almost always involving audio engineering. He excels at sound engineering for live performances.
See stories by Sam Sanders
Sam Sanders
Sam Sanders is a correspondent and host of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders at NPR. In the show, Sanders engages with journalists, actors, musicians, and listeners to gain the kind of understanding about news and popular culture that can only be reached through conversation. The podcast releases two episodes each week: a "deep dive" interview on Tuesdays, as well as a Friday wrap of the week's news.