Bobbi Kristina Brown's Estate Accuses Nick Gordon Of Causing Her Death

The administrator of Bobbi Kristina Brown's estate has added "wrongful death" to a list of accusations against her partner Nick Gordon.

Brown, the daughter of singer Whitney Houston, was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Jan. 31 in the suburban Atlanta home she shared with Gordon. She spent months in a coma, and died at age 22 in hospice care on July 26.

The estate had earlier filed a lawsuit accusing Gordon of assaulting Brown during an argument, and has amended the suit to say he gave her a "toxic cocktail."

John Lorinc of NPR member station WABE tells our Newscast unit:

"The suit claims she and Gordon got into a fight Jan. 31, and that Gordon put her face down in a tub of water after she lost consciousness. According to the suit, he later drained the tub and tried to revive her by performing CPR."

Lorinc reports the lawsuit also claims Gordon took money from Brown's account while she was incapacitated.

Gordon has not been criminally charged in Brown's death.

The medical examiner's office has not determined a cause of death and says its final report will take several weeks.

Brown and Gordon had referred to themselves as married, but her family said they did not believe it, and the couple never produced proof of a marriage.

